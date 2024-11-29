Relieving the burden on hospitals!
Medicine of the future is being tested in the Waldviertel region
In future, a healthcare network is to save patients from unnecessary journeys and hospitals from overcrowded outpatient clinics. It is now being tested for the first time in the far north of the country.
A pensioner in a small town develops a fever. She contacts the local community nurse, who consults a doctor via telemedicine - and the doctor decides whether the patient should ultimately see a GP or go to hospital.
Best possible treatment
This could be the medical care of the future in this vast country. The model is now to be tested in the north of the country, turning the Waldviertel into a "health region". "People should be treated where the best possible treatment can be provided," explains Ludwig Schleritzko, Provincial Councillor for Hospitals, explaining the principle. This should save patients unnecessary journeys and hospitals from being permanently overloaded.
Kick-off with analysis
Prevention and medical care are to be linked more closely by involving all stakeholders in the region - i.e. hospitals, general practitioners, community nurses and health initiatives. "The project starts with an analysis of the current situation, then the necessary adjustments are made," says Schleritzko.
