Simon Vetter (Greens) is the candidate for mayor

And how does Simon Vetter want to score points with voters? "In the past 15 years, there has been a lot of philosophizing about the future of Lustenau, but little has been implemented. There are plenty of examples of where too little has been done. We can see one here at Kirchplatz," he explains. Like his fellow campaigners from the Lustenau Green Party, Vetter wants a center with a high quality of stay. This would include a good range of restaurants, attractive retail spaces and cultural events.