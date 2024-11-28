Authorities warn
Americans sink their turkeys in the salt lake
Thanksgiving is one of the most important celebrations in the USA: it is therefore not unusual for cooks to want to outdo each other in preparing the traditional turkey. But now the authorities have gone too far: too many people are dumping the birds in a salt lake before the feast.
What drives the eager cooks to this unusual method of preparation? According to various tips on social media, the water in the Great Salt Lake in Utah, which is known for its high salt content (two to nine times higher than in the sea), is particularly suitable for making the bird as tender as possible.
Turkey washes up on popular beach
However, after a turkey washed up on a popular beach near Salt Lake City earlier this week, national park officials were forced to warn against this practice on Instagram, as reported by the New York Post.
In addition to warning that the salinity of the lake is "too high for a good brine", a spokesperson added: "The waves can be very strong and there's a good chance you'll lose the turkey."
Turkey was still in its original packaging
While the bizarre cooking method has now at least earned the unknown chef another visit to the supermarket, the action is at least making people laugh on social media. "I don't know what's funnier, the fact that this apparently happened or someone thought you could brine a turkey without taking the packaging off," commented one user under the post on Instagram.
Cooking influencer reveals another insider tip
The topic made such a big splash that even cooking influencer Daryll Postelnick felt compelled to give his fans a few tips for a successful Thanksgiving turkey. His secret: marinate the bird in milk and buttermilk before cooking. "Together, that breaks up the proteins, gets inside and makes it really juicy," the cooking pro told FOX News.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
