Drugged driver (23) wrecks several cars at once

Driver's license gone, charges filed

The overturned lamppost damaged four vehicles, some of them severely. The asphalt in the sidewalk area was also torn up. Due to the clean-up work, only one side of the L202 could be driven on in the area of the accident for a good hour. The driver involved in the accident had his driver's license temporarily revoked. He will also be reported to the Feldkirch public prosecutor's office for endangering physical safety and for drug-related offenses.