Difficult situation

Austria coach Martin Brenner lacks the men

27.11.2024 18:25

Lustenau coach Martin Brenner has too many good "boys" in his team, which is one of the reasons why his team currently lacks self-confidence. But the coach doesn't want to lose his nerve over it.

0 Kommentare

The 1:1 draw against SV Stripfing did not satisfy anyone at Austria. "In view of our performance, it was the best we could do," said goalkeeper Domenik Schierl, who was very disappointed with the ninth draw of the season. "If we don't win the last two games, the whole winter preparation is for the ass. Then we'll be playing against relegation until May," said the keeper, making completely different demands on the team - and indirectly also on the coach.

Austria goalkeeper Domenik Schierl rarely minces his words. (Bild: Sky Screenshot)
Austria goalkeeper Domenik Schierl rarely minces his words.
(Bild: Sky Screenshot)

Schierl is the only one at Lustenau who openly expresses what many people think. The rest - especially the board - are silent and appeasing. Coach Martin Brenner knows that he is not in an easy situation. "We can't lose our nerve now, we have to keep working."

Not very manly
But why is it that Lustenau have not managed a single win at home and their performances in recent weeks have been subterranean at times? "We've tried everything, but we're lacking a sense of achievement and self-confidence. We hardly have any real men on the pitch," argued the coach. Brenner listed a total of three after the draw. The rest? Probably mimosas or (still) too young to stand their ground on the pitch. That's why - contrary to expectations - he didn't get loud in the dressing room. That would probably have further unsettled his less manly squad.

Brenner: "We are in a year in which a transformation process is taking place in the team. That's not easy".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Dietmar Hofer
Folgen Sie uns auf