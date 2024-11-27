Austria coach Martin Brenner lacks the men

Not very manly

But why is it that Lustenau have not managed a single win at home and their performances in recent weeks have been subterranean at times? "We've tried everything, but we're lacking a sense of achievement and self-confidence. We hardly have any real men on the pitch," argued the coach. Brenner listed a total of three after the draw. The rest? Probably mimosas or (still) too young to stand their ground on the pitch. That's why - contrary to expectations - he didn't get loud in the dressing room. That would probably have further unsettled his less manly squad.