Blackmailer threatens: “I’ll slaughter your family!”

A secret money transfer, dubious business partners, a car full of sinister characters, threatening visits and missing money. These are not the ingredients for the next best-selling crime novel, but the martyrdom that a man from the Mostviertel region had to experience first-hand. The 70-year-old was involved in the story as a "financial stooge" - he acted as a money messenger. This has now ended with a trial for serious blackmail and threatened kidnapping of family members at the regional court in St. Pölten.