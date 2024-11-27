Messie breeding in Hungary
Judge rejects pre-trial detention: “dog factory” boss released
The Austrian Brigitta M., who was wanted by the authorities in Hungary for cruelty to animals and initially spent time in prison, has been released, according to Hungarian media. The regional court in Graz had already announced on Sunday that the 44-year-old had not been remanded in custody.
The judge in charge is said to have rejected the Graz public prosecutor's request for pre-trial detention and ordered the release of the accused, Hungarian media reported. It was said that the arrest warrant issued in Hungary did not justify the provisional detention of the accused.
Pre-trial detention was not imposed
Christian Kroschl, spokesman for the Graz public prosecutor's office, confirmed on Wednesday that pre-trial detention had not been imposed, although this had been requested by the public prosecutor's office. However, apart from the EU arrest warrant, there are still no further investigation files from Hungary that would further substantiate the suspicion.
According to Kroschl, the woman from Graz is being investigated on suspicion of cruelty to animals. The fraud involving illegal puppy trading - "Krone" animal corner reported - is in the air, but cannot be confirmed for the time being without further documentation. In addition, experience shows that, at least in Styria, pre-trial detention is rarely imposed in investigations into animal cruelty.
Suspect from Graz spotted in Hungary
The head of the Hungarian foundation "Everything for the Animals", Richard Kapin, emphasized that the woman had been seen in Hungary. The arrest warrant against the woman from Graz still exists, but she is only to be charged with fraud, which is outrageous. According to Kapin, a decision will be made in Austria in the coming days as to whether the woman will be extradited to Hungary. However, it is unlikely that the woman will be extradited to Hungary. The Austrian judicial authorities have initiated so-called domestic proceedings and requested the results of investigations by Hungarian authorities.
In the meantime, the "Krone" has also filed charges against possible accomplices. The name of a veterinarian has repeatedly appeared in purchase and vaccination papers. For example, he may have entered an animal's date of birth a few days after the vaccination date. This matter is still being investigated.
Serious fraud and cruelty to animals
The case involves serious commercial fraud and cruelty to animals. A European arrest warrant has been issued for the alleged boss of the "dog factory" in Hungary. The "Krone" animal corner provided the Hungarian police with information about the woman's whereabouts.
The woman from Graz is believed to have run several farms in the Hungarian towns of Csönge and Csapod near the border, where she is said to have bred dogs. However, the four-legged friends had to live in completely desolate conditions. Animal rights activists reported numerous carcasses of small dogs. Over 100 dogs, 50 sheep and goats as well as four horses were rescued alive. The animals were apparently malnourished and in a miserable state of health.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.