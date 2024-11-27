Judge rejects pre-trial detention: “dog factory” boss released

Suspect from Graz spotted in Hungary

The head of the Hungarian foundation "Everything for the Animals", Richard Kapin, emphasized that the woman had been seen in Hungary. The arrest warrant against the woman from Graz still exists, but she is only to be charged with fraud, which is outrageous. According to Kapin, a decision will be made in Austria in the coming days as to whether the woman will be extradited to Hungary. However, it is unlikely that the woman will be extradited to Hungary. The Austrian judicial authorities have initiated so-called domestic proceedings and requested the results of investigations by Hungarian authorities.