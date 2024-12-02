Expert explains
How to keep your heart fit
Readers ask, experts answer on the most pressing health issues. Peter K. (56): "I would like practical tips on how to train my heart well".
Priv.-Doz. Dr. Max-Paul Winter, specialist in internal medicine and cardiology, Herz Zentrum Währing, Vienna: " Physical activity is an important part of both the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Exercise allows the heart and vascular system to work more efficiently, which reduces the risk of dying from heart disease. Especially for people who have been inactive for a long time or already suffer from heart disease, it makes sense to consider the following.
Regular exercise: Ideally, exercise should be spread throughout the week, with at least 150 minutes per week dedicated to exercise. A mixture of endurance and weight training is considered ideal.
Endurance sports:
Experienced athletes can control the intensity of training based on heart rate. It is recommended to train at 50-70% of your maximum heart rate. As a "rule of thumb", the maximum heart rate can be calculated using the formula "220 minus age". An even simpler method is the speech test: you should get slightly out of breath during training, but still be able to converse without difficulty. Effective endurance sports are walking or fast walking, cycling, swimming, dancing and jogging.
Strength training:
In addition to endurance sports, regular (about 3 times a week). Strengthening exercises also contribute to heart health. Strengthened muscles lead to an improvement in blood pressure and metabolism. They also help you to remain active and independent in old age.
Make sure you also plan sufficient rest periods and pay attention to a heart-healthy lifestyle (avoid nicotine, etc.). If you implement these measures consistently, you can improve your heart's performance and significantly reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.