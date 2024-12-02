How to keep your heart fit

Experienced athletes can control the intensity of training based on heart rate. It is recommended to train at 50-70% of your maximum heart rate. As a "rule of thumb", the maximum heart rate can be calculated using the formula "220 minus age". An even simpler method is the speech test: you should get slightly out of breath during training, but still be able to converse without difficulty. Effective endurance sports are walking or fast walking, cycling, swimming, dancing and jogging.