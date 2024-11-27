Drama surrounding Del Potro:
“I just want a life without pain”
Juan Martin del Potro is struggling with physical problems. "I just want to live my life without pain," reveals the former tennis hero from Argentina.
Since 2019 and the fracture of his kneecap, he has undergone several operations. Due to persistent problems with his wrist, he had previously been threatened with the end of his career. He finally called it quits in 2022.
"I haven't been able to run properly since I was 31. I can no longer climb stairs or kick a ball. I have to take six to eight pills every day when I get up," Del Potro describes in an emotional video on social media.
Duel with Djokovic
On Sunday, he wants to say goodbye to his fans once again. The 36-year-old will play a duel with Grand Slam record winner Novak Djokovic in Buenos Aires. He hopes to have "at least two or three hours of rest in my leg": "To be able to enjoy my last time on a tennis court."
Victory at the US Open
Del Potro celebrated his greatest success at the US Open in 2009, when he beat Roger Federer in the final to win his only major title. Del Potro has won a total of 22 tournaments, and in 2016 the former world number three won the Davis Cup with Argentina.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.