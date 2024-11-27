Your smartphone can now scan your e-card

What does my cell phone need to be able to do?

A smartphone with an NFC function, an NFC-enabled e-card and the "My SV app" are required for use. The e-authorization gives the selected doctor access to ELGA, just as if the e-card had been inserted into the reader in the surgery. They can use it to access e-medication and e-reports for 90 days and the e-vaccination record for 28 days. The doctor can also store the prescribed medication in the e-medication.