Language lessons to be reduced at another school

"Education is an essential investment in the future"

The FP wants to introduce a resolution for the focus at VS Landskron in the upcoming municipal council meeting on Friday. "Education is an essential investment in the future. It is up to the new Federal Minister to show what value education actually has in our country," said Nießner. The FP is in good company with this motion; the SP and VP will submit a similar one for the Khevenhüller School.