Due to savings

Language lessons to be reduced at another school

Nachrichten
27.11.2024 09:05

Concerned parents at Landskron elementary school have started a petition to preserve English lessons. Because the language focus is to be abolished.

0 Kommentare

The tide is rising in Villach's educational institutions: after parents of the Khevenhüllerschule raised the alarm to fight for the preservation of bilingual lessons, the next school now appears to be affected by cuts.

Concerned parents have sought help from FP party leader Katrin Nießner because the popular and proven focus on "Everyday English" is about to be abolished.

Zitat Icon

We are clearly committed to maintaining the popular and proven English focus in elementary school.

Katrin Nießner, Klubobfrau der FP Villach

The background to this are cuts by the federal government, which are now affecting schools. This is because there will be no more funding for such additional courses in the coming school year. "It is of the utmost importance to maintain these valuable English lessons," says Nießner. The parents' association has started a petition on openpetition.eu, where people can sign in support of maintaining the offer.

"Education is an essential investment in the future"
The FP wants to introduce a resolution for the focus at VS Landskron in the upcoming municipal council meeting on Friday. "Education is an essential investment in the future. It is up to the new Federal Minister to show what value education actually has in our country," said Nießner. The FP is in good company with this motion; the SP and VP will submit a similar one for the Khevenhüller School.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Katrin Fister
Katrin Fister
