Sporting masterpiece and billion-dollar poker

It is hard-hitting reports of this kind that help the "Salzburg Krone" to be successful. But the advertising line also causes a stir: For weeks, the slogan "Good morning with the Krone" is stuck on all Salzburg milk cartons. At the Red Bull celebrations in the stadium, we hand out thousands of champion plates made of cardboard with "Krone" printed on them. Visitors to concerts in the Festspielhaus are delighted to receive 10,000 "Krone" Mozart paperbacks. The "Krone" logo is emblazoned on beer mats and napkins in mountain huts as well as on the anoraks of our ski stars. There are also campaigns where we - true to Dichand's motto in the "forecourt of power" - can help people in need with a little pressure. Head physician Christian Menzel receives a roof over the busy Gaswerkgasse near the hospital, oral surgeon Christian Krenkel receives an extension to his clinic, head physician Wolfgang Sperl is delighted with the modern children's department.