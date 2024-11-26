Appeal process
Friend dead because gliding instructor reacted wrongly?
The drama cost a friend (43) his life. But there is also the criminal aspect: a gliding instructor (57) appealed against the initial verdict, according to which his misconduct was the cause of the fatal accident. The Innsbruck Higher Regional Court (OLG) has now ruled.
The gliding instructor (57) was sitting in a glider with a second man at the Nikolsdorf airfield in East Tyrol in June; it was being towed by a single-engine plane, with the 43-year-old at the controls.
Cockpit canopy suddenly opened
Suddenly, the cockpit canopy of the rear aircraft opened. Had the defendant not locked it properly? In any case, he grabbed the canopy with both hands without heeding the "first fly the aircraft" principle, i.e. continuing to concentrate on flying in the event of an incident.
The fundamental question arises as to whether the factual basis was sufficient for a conviction.
Der Verteidiger
Was the glider still easy to control?
In the appeal proceedings, the defense lawyer questioned the statements of the original expert witness. The European Aviation Safety Authority had warned that the lock could also be released by mechanical forces during the flight. It was also doubtful that the open canopy "did not significantly" impair controllability, meaning that the defendant could have simply continued flying if he had reacted correctly.
Fatal consequences
The glider rose into the air uncontrollably, causing the motorized aircraft to crash. The glider, however, was able to release and land in time.
The senior public prosecutor emphasized, among other things, that it was only necessary to decide on the findings of the first instance, as a counter-expert opinion had never been submitted.
Judgment of the first instance confirmed
In the end, the senate of the Higher Regional Court in Innsbruck confirmed the first-instance verdict: six months' conditional imprisonment and a fine of 6,000 euros. There were no doubts about the previous assessment of the evidence and the violation of the "first fly" principle constituted gross negligence, it said. The expert opinion was also "conclusive and free of contradictions".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.