Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Upper Austria invites

Governors’ meeting at Lake Traunsee: The demands of the provinces

Nachrichten
26.11.2024 10:59

The provincial governors' conference is taking place today and tomorrow in Traunkirchen. The meeting of the heads of the provincial governments is taking place under special circumstances, as the ongoing coalition negotiations at federal level are setting the framework for the discussions. The provinces have high expectations of the new federal government and the provincial governors are likely to present their demands with vigor.

0 Kommentare

One unofficial item on the agenda will certainly be the recent state election in Styria, in which the FPÖ was able to celebrate a surprising election success. FPÖ leader Mario Kunasek is currently regarded as the most promising candidate for the post of provincial governor. The political developments in Styria could also influence the talks in Traunkirchen. It was still unclear at midday on Tuesday whether the incumbent governor Christopher Drexler would join his colleagues. 

Governor Thomas Stelzer (ÖVP) (Bild: Peter C. Mayr)
Governor Thomas Stelzer (ÖVP)
(Bild: Peter C. Mayr)

Position paper of the federal states: focus on energy and location
Upper Austria's Governor Thomas Stelzer (ÖVP), who is currently chairing the Governors' Conference, announced in advance that the federal states would be bundling their expectations of the new federal government in a position paper. Central topics of this document include energy issues, location development and the KIM regulation, which provides for stricter lending guidelines for consumers.

Is election loser Christopher Drexler coming? (Bild: Pail Sepp)
Is election loser Christopher Drexler coming?
(Bild: Pail Sepp)

Another concern of the heads of the provinces relates to the involvement of the provinces in nationwide decisions. Thomas Stelzer is calling for the federal states to be more closely involved in negotiations, for example on the renaturation ordinance. According to Stelzer, communication between the federal government and the provinces should also be made more efficient in future.

Relief demanded for grid costs
Tyrol's Governor Anton Mattle (ÖVP) also wants to set the tone at the conference. In the run-up to the conference, he emphasized the urgent need for measures to cushion the burden of rising grid costs for households and companies. In view of the central role of energy policy in connection with the climate crisis and economic challenges, this point could become one of the core topics of the talks.

Setting the course for the future
The conference at Lake Traunsee offers the provincial governors the opportunity to speak with a united voice and concretize their demands to the federal government. Against the backdrop of political and economic challenges, the meeting will show how united the provinces are in representing their interests and what priorities they will set in the coming months.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Robert Loy
Robert Loy
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf