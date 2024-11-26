Governors’ meeting at Lake Traunsee: The demands of the provinces

One unofficial item on the agenda will certainly be the recent state election in Styria, in which the FPÖ was able to celebrate a surprising election success. FPÖ leader Mario Kunasek is currently regarded as the most promising candidate for the post of provincial governor. The political developments in Styria could also influence the talks in Traunkirchen. It was still unclear at midday on Tuesday whether the incumbent governor Christopher Drexler would join his colleagues.