Smoke-free generation

British tobacco law clears another hurdle

26.11.2024 10:21

The planned tough anti-tobacco law in the UK is to clear another hurdle. It stipulates that anyone born after January 1, 2009 will never be allowed to legally buy cigarettes in their lifetime. Flavors for e-cigarettes are also to be restricted. 

The second reading of the draft is scheduled for Tuesday in Parliament in London. The minimum age for the purchase of tobacco products will be increased by one year every year. The Social Democrat government has an overwhelming majority in the House of Commons.

Restrictions on e-cigarettes
In addition, sweet flavors for e-cigarettes will be restricted and their packaging revised to make them less attractive to children and young people. A complete ban on advertising and sponsorship for so-called vapes is planned. Disposable e-cigarettes will be banned from June 2025 as part of separate environmental legislation.

E-cigarettes are becoming increasingly popular in the UK - including among young people. (Bild: stock.adobe.com/fotofabrika )
E-cigarettes are becoming increasingly popular in the UK - including among young people.
(Bild: stock.adobe.com/fotofabrika )

Minister: Flavors of e-cigarettes target young people
"The number of minors vaping is growing at an alarming rate and without urgent intervention we will have a generation of young people who are addicted for a long time to come," said Health Minister Wes Streeting. "It is unacceptable that these harmful products with brightly colored packaging and flavors like 'gummy bears' and 'rainbow explosion' are being targeted at minors."

According to official figures, 80,000 people in the UK die every year as a result of smoking. The damage to the economy is estimated at 18 billion pounds (21.55 billion euros) per year. In order for the Tobacco and Vapes Bill to come into force, the House of Lords must also approve it after a total of three readings in the House of Commons.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

