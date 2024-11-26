Grief and comeback
Ski lady after horror year: “It’s not normal yet”
Behind ski racer Wendy Holdener lies a difficult year that has left its mark. Although the Swiss racer is making her way back to the top, she admits: "I was quite unsettled. A lot of things just aren't normal for me yet."
In the Gurgl slalom, Holdener showed that she is once again a force to be reckoned with. The Swiss athlete is currently fighting her way back to the top of the world after a serious injury. She also has to come to terms with a devastating stroke of fate. Her brother Kevin lost his battle with cancer in February. His death has plunged the 31-year-old into a deep hole.
Emotions for the whole family
"There was a lot of unrest inside me. A lot of things just aren't normal for me yet," she emphasizes to Blick. This was also evident in the first two races of the season, in which Holdener finished 25th and 16th. For an athlete with her résumé, this is no benchmark. So fourth place on Saturday is more of a signal.
"That does bother me," said the Swiss athlete after the race. After all, she missed out on the podium by just 18 hundredths. It shows that the 31-year-old has rediscovered her ambition. The fact that her mother Daniela was there to watch the race certainly helped motivate her. "My family knows what makes me tick. It's a lot of emotions for them too and, like for me, a huge relief," says the skier. She seems ready to prove it to everyone again.
