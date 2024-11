The Red Wings dominated in New York, especially in the final third of the game, in which they scored three goals. After the Islanders had a 2:1 lead after two periods, Dylan Larkin scored the equalizer after 51 minutes. Lucas Raymond added another just two minutes later to give the Islanders a 3-2 lead. Three seconds before the end of the game, Simon Edvinsson scored into the empty net to make it 4-2 after the Islanders had taken out their goalie to strengthen their offense. Kasper (20) had no goals or assists.