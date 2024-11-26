ÖSV ace: “I know I can go one better”

He has fond memories of the season's starting venue Ruka, as he finished third in the mass start at a World Cup victory ceremony for the first time a year ago. "That was a really nice start with the first podium. Ruka is always very special for us athletes." He is still quite young and still has some room for improvement. Apart from the home World Cups in Ramsau and Seefeld, the Trondheim World Championships would be a good place for his first victory, says Rettenegger. "I would really like a medal in the singles and hope to be in top form there."