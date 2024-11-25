With their backs to the wall
Salzburg wants to “show that we can do better”
Salzburg have their backs to the wall in the Champions League. Their role as underdogs could prove to be an advantage in Leverkusen.
After four match days in the Champions League, Salzburg find themselves in 30th place out of 36 participants. Pep Lijnders' men will have to fight their way into the top 24 to make the play-offs.
In view of the crisis from which the team from Mozartstadt has been unable to free itself for over two months, this seems almost impossible. However, the Austrian runners-up are not giving up hope. Instead, they want to build on the good game in Rotterdam, where they defeated Feyenoord 3:1.
"We players are always positive," explained vice-captain Amar Dedic. The Bosnian knows full well that a mammoth task awaits the team. "But we showed against Feyenoord that we can do it. We won there. We want to try to do the same in Leverkusen."
"It doesn't just hurt me"
The right-back can't wait to face the German double winners. "I'm fired up for the games to show that we can do better," he made clear. "The recent results didn't just hurt me, they hurt a lot of players." Salzburg slipped to sixth place in the league, but will be looking to make up a few positions in the top flight.
In terms of personnel, Lijnders can almost draw on a full squad again compared to previous weeks. That gives him confidence. "We need a good individual performance. It's good that everyone is fit. It's also nice to have the choice," explained the 41-year-old Dutchman.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
