No change of course
Elke Kahr: “I won at the schnapps”
The Graz coalition trio of KPÖ, Greens and SPÖ want to carry on as before after the Styrian state elections. Mayor Elke Kahr was at least able to enjoy a lucky streak while gambling.
The Greens suffered the biggest setback in Graz: they had to cope with a drop of 10.7 percentage points on election Sunday, slipping from second to fourth place compared to the 2019 state election. Deputy Mayor Judith Schwentner, however, coped surprisingly well with the result - at least on the surface.
"With more greenery, space and safety for everyone, we have made a big impact on the cityscape. However, the election result shows us that we need to involve the people even more in the shaping of the city," was the response to an inquiry on Monday, similar to that received the day before.
The KPÖ gained votes in six districts in Graz. With a similar voter turnout, we would have had a positive result.
KPÖ-Bürgermeisterin Elke Kahr
Graz: voter turnout increased by 13 percentage points
The KPÖ, the political home base of Mayor Elke Kahr, also recorded a drop in the Styrian capital. However, at 2.6 percentage points, this was significantly lower than for the Green coalition partner. "Initial analyses have shown us that we were able to make gains in six districts in Graz. If the voter turnout had been at a similar level to the previous state election (13 percentage points fewer people from Graz voted in 2019, editor's note), we would have been able to achieve a positive overall result again," emphasized Kahr on Monday.
The result of the SPÖ showed most clearly how difficult it is to grasp the voting behavior of the residents under the clock tower. While the Reds lost votes nationwide, they gained 5.2 percentage points in Graz. Nevertheless, SPÖ Graz leader Doris Kampus is keeping her feet on the ground: "The fact that we have gained 10,000 votes in the provincial capital naturally strengthens my resolve to continue on the path of the center". Kampus has no intention of breaking up the coalition: "That would be a misinterpretation of the election result."
Media hype followed a games evening
Incidentally, Mayor Elke Kahr already proved on election night that she is good at arithmetic. After the media hype had finally come to an end, she and her team retired to a back room for a game of "Kartln". Who won? "Me. I'm pretty good at playing Uno and four-in-a-row."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.