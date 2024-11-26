Elke Kahr: “I won at the schnapps”

The result of the SPÖ showed most clearly how difficult it is to grasp the voting behavior of the residents under the clock tower. While the Reds lost votes nationwide, they gained 5.2 percentage points in Graz. Nevertheless, SPÖ Graz leader Doris Kampus is keeping her feet on the ground: "The fact that we have gained 10,000 votes in the provincial capital naturally strengthens my resolve to continue on the path of the center". Kampus has no intention of breaking up the coalition: "That would be a misinterpretation of the election result."