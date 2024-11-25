Exciting Monday
Drexler and Lang already face the committees
Just one day after their historic election defeats, the former Styrian government partners ÖVP and SPÖ are already holding committee meetings. While Christopher Drexler was defiantly aggressive on election night, Anton Lang seems to be ready to say goodbye.
The ÖVP has planned a provincial party executive meeting for Monday afternoon with a vote of confidence in party leader Christopher Drexler - an attempt was made on Sunday to close ranks. Drexler's predecessor as provincial governor, the popular Hermann Schützenhöfer, was also campaigning for "Christopher". It remains to be seen how Drexler's frontal attack on Vienna ("I feel like the pawn of the Republic") will be received internally.
The SPÖ provincial party executive traditionally meets on the Monday after the election, at 3 pm. The red top candidate, Deputy Governor Anton Lang, was disappointed on election night, he did not seek to blame others but took full responsibility. It was clear to read between the lines that there will be a change at the top of the party, at least in the medium term. It will be interesting to see whether the course has already been set today
No blue Monday for the FPÖ
The FPÖ will meet on Monday afternoon from 5 to 7 p.m. to take the relevant decision for the government negotiations. The invitations to the talks will then be sent out on Tuesday. At least one more exploratory meeting is planned for the week after the election, according to party circles.
The Communist Party of Austria (KPÖ), who initially had to tremble about their entry into the state parliament on election day, will hold their executive committee meeting on Monday at 5 pm. The NEOS announced in advance that they would be taking a day off on both Monday and Tuesday - it was still unclear on Sunday evening whether this would be the case. The Greens have scheduled a meeting of the committees for Tuesday at 4 pm.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
