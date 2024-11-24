Jannik Sinner leads Italy to the Davis Cup title

Nevertheless, a small shadow lies over the Italian. In March, Sinner tested positive twice for the banned anabolic steroid Clostebol. He was not banned. The responsible tennis agency (ITIA) justified the acquittal by stating that no intentional fault or negligence on Sinner's part could be proven. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has lodged an appeal against this and the case is now before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).