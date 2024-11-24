Dream year crowned
Jannik Sinner leads Italy to the Davis Cup title
Jannik Sinner has crowned his tennis year with a triumph in the Davis Cup. The world number one led Italy to a 2:0 victory over the Netherlands in Malaga on Sunday, successfully defending the title in the prestigious team competition with his home country.
It is Italy's third Davis Cup title overall, triumph number one having been achieved in 1976.
In the final, Sinner beat Tallon Griekspoor 7:6(2), 6:2 to win the decisive second point for the Italians. Matteo Berrettini had beaten Botic van de Zandschulp 6:4, 6:2 in the first singles match. The Italian women had already won the Billie Jean King Cup before the men.
Sinner's fourth major title this year
The 23-year-old Sinner won the Australian Open and the US Open in 2024, taking the first two Grand Slam titles of his career. He also triumphed at the ATP Finals in Turin the week before the Davis Cup decider. The Italian won all three of his singles matches in Malaga.
Nevertheless, a small shadow lies over the Italian. In March, Sinner tested positive twice for the banned anabolic steroid Clostebol. He was not banned. The responsible tennis agency (ITIA) justified the acquittal by stating that no intentional fault or negligence on Sinner's part could be proven. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has lodged an appeal against this and the case is now before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
