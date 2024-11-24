Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Dream year crowned

Jannik Sinner leads Italy to the Davis Cup title

Nachrichten
24.11.2024 20:06

Jannik Sinner has crowned his tennis year with a triumph in the Davis Cup. The world number one led Italy to a 2:0 victory over the Netherlands in Malaga on Sunday, successfully defending the title in the prestigious team competition with his home country.

0 Kommentare

It is Italy's third Davis Cup title overall, triumph number one having been achieved in 1976.

(Bild: APA/AFP)
(Bild: APA/AFP)

In the final, Sinner beat Tallon Griekspoor 7:6(2), 6:2 to win the decisive second point for the Italians. Matteo Berrettini had beaten Botic van de Zandschulp 6:4, 6:2 in the first singles match. The Italian women had already won the Billie Jean King Cup before the men.

Matteo Berrettini made it 1:0. (Bild: AP/Manu Fernandez)
Matteo Berrettini made it 1:0.
(Bild: AP/Manu Fernandez)

Sinner's fourth major title this year
The 23-year-old Sinner won the Australian Open and the US Open in 2024, taking the first two Grand Slam titles of his career. He also triumphed at the ATP Finals in Turin the week before the Davis Cup decider. The Italian won all three of his singles matches in Malaga.

Nevertheless, a small shadow lies over the Italian. In March, Sinner tested positive twice for the banned anabolic steroid Clostebol. He was not banned. The responsible tennis agency (ITIA) justified the acquittal by stating that no intentional fault or negligence on Sinner's part could be proven. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has lodged an appeal against this and the case is now before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf