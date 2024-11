Tips for bargain hunters who buy smart

For many, the bargain hunt in November is the starting signal for Christmas gift shopping. However, supposed discount campaigns on the Internet often conceal a risk for the buyer. The Chamber of Labor's consumer protection department therefore advises caution when it comes to particularly low prices. "Before ordering online, you should always check whether there is an error-free imprint, existing general terms and conditions as well as information on withdrawal and return rights, data protection regulations and quality marks. This gives you an indication of the seriousness of the company," says consumer protection expert Christian Koisser.