Seniors and creatives got their money’s worth

SENaktiv is dedicated to shaping the third stage of life and offers products, services and advice - from health to travel, prevention and wellness to living. The range of presentations was also very well received, as project manager Nadine Mühlburger explained. The state's senior citizens' conference on the topic of "Volunteering in old age" and the senior citizens' congress on "Happiness and satisfaction" also took place as part of the fair. A dance café and a morning pint with Franz Posch and his Innbrügglers provided the right supporting program.