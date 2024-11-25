Vorteilswelt
Positive trade fair results

Seniors and creatives got their money’s worth

Nachrichten
25.11.2024 08:11

SENaktiv and the Creative Fair took place in Innsbruck from Friday to Sunday. More than 10,000 visitors came for advice and inspiration, and the organizers are satisfied.

0 Kommentare

The 46th edition of SENaktiv and the 7th Creative Fair came to an end on Sunday at the Innsbruck Exhibition Center. The exhibitors' results were very positive: 10,750 visitors were counted over the three days of the fair, with a total of around 135 exhibitors.

SENaktiv is dedicated to shaping the third stage of life and offers products, services and advice - from health to travel, prevention and wellness to living. The range of presentations was also very well received, as project manager Nadine Mühlburger explained. The state's senior citizens' conference on the topic of "Volunteering in old age" and the senior citizens' congress on "Happiness and satisfaction" also took place as part of the fair. A dance café and a morning pint with Franz Posch and his Innbrügglers provided the right supporting program.

Hannelore received advice on the effects of collages. (Bild: Christian Forcher/Fotoworxx)
Hannelore received advice on the effects of collages.
(Bild: Christian Forcher/Fotoworxx)
Visitor Linde tried out a vibration plate. (Bild: Christian Forcher/Fotoworxx)
Visitor Linde tried out a vibration plate.
(Bild: Christian Forcher/Fotoworxx)

Creative people were inspired by current trends
According to Christian Mayerhofer, CEO of Congress Messe Innsbruck, the combination with the creative fair proved to be "very successful". "The offers and themes of the two formats together create a platform that brings young and old together." At the creative fair, interested visitors were able to pick up technical tips, materials and accessories for creative crafts. The current trends range from handicrafts and working with textiles to baking and were in high demand.

Zitat Icon

The offers and themes of the two formats together create a platform that brings young and old together.

Christian Mayerhofer, GF Congress Messe Innsbruck

According to Nadine Mühlburger, the workshops at the exhibitors' stands were particularly well received: "Whether cutting fabric, baking or designing greetings cards, the workshops were very popular with visitors."

Next date already set
In view of the success of the combined trade fairs, the date for next year has already been set: SENaktiv and Kreativmesse are scheduled to take place from November 21 to 23, 2025.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Nicole Greiderer
Nicole Greiderer
