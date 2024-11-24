Wishes for an end
Juncker warns: border controls are a fallacy
The former President of the EU Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, has expressed his criticism of the reintroduction of border controls in Germany and other EU countries. He emphasized that the idea that it is possible to pick up masses of refugees or wanted persons with arrest warrants at official border points is a mistake. Smugglers would do everything in their power to circumvent official police checks.
This particularly affects the greater region around Luxembourg, where there is an intensive exchange across the borders with Germany, France and Belgium. "It bothers me that reintroducing border controls seems to be becoming a kind of normality. And I don't want to get used to it. I would like this to stop," explained Juncker.
Controls only in the event of a "serious threat"
Germany reintroduced border controls on September 16 to curb "irregular migration" and protect internal security. Other EU countries are also reintroducing border controls. The Schengen Agreement, which celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2025, only allows such controls on an exceptional basis in the event of a "serious threat" and initially for six months.
Juncker criticized considerations to introduce permanent border controls in Germany, as this would affect the way of life in the Greater Region. "Then it won't be good for people's attitude to life in the Greater Region," he said. "In this respect, I would be grateful if this could be stopped." He welcomed the Luxembourg parliament's decision to intervene with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen: "I fully support this parliamentary decision."
Fewer illegal entries in Luxembourg
According to German police, there were 135 illegal entries from Luxembourg and 80 rejections in October, while Luxembourg reported lower figures. Juncker spoke of a "huge disruption" that puts a strain on the 220,000 daily border crossers: "People are used to being able to move freely in the border area as they would on their own territory."
Criticism of controls by the German police
Juncker criticized the border controls carried out by the German police, who are "armed to the teeth" on the Moselle bridge in Schengen, for example: "This does not show any particular ingenuity or sensitivity in dealing with the people in the border region."
The Luxembourg parliament recently passed a resolution against the reintroduction of temporary border controls, in which it also called on the government to consider legal action against these measures.
