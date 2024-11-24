For the very first time!
Successful close-up of star outside galaxy
For the first time, astronomers have taken a close-up image of a star outside our galaxy. The star now pictured, WOH G64, is located in the Large Magellanic Cloud - 160,000 light years away from Earth.
Astronomers have already succeeded in making the shape and details of around two dozen stars in the Milky Way visible using the latest technology - combining several telescopes to form what is known as an interferometer. This has not yet been possible for stars outside our galaxy.
According to the European Southern Observatory (ESO), the dying star WOH G64 is 160,000 light years away. A light year is the distance that light travels in one year. It takes just over eight minutes to travel from the earth to the sun.
WOH G64 will explode in a few thousand years
The star WOH G64 shown here is located in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a small satellite galaxy of the Milky Way. The images taken with the ESO's Very Large Telescope Interferometer in Chile show that the star is surrounded by an egg-shaped cocoon of gas.
Astronomers expect WOH G64 to explode in a few thousand years - just a moment in astronomical terms. It therefore offers researchers a unique insight into the last phase of a star's life.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.