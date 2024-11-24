Home calendars
Through Advent with muesli, schnapps or for €1000
Advent calendars are in vogue, as many Tyrolean companies are well aware. There are now virtually no limits to the range of surprise boxes available - or to the price.
Christmas is not far away! Advent calendars tell us exactly how far. They have long been popular with adults too and are no longer limited to colorful pictures or chocolate. Many Tyrolean companies have also recognized the trend and sell Advent calendars.
The classic is also very popular: Tiroler Edle offers chocolate Advent calendars in three different designs. This year, for the first time, there is a fairytale Advent calendar that tells stories.
The Advent calendar from Aggstein, on the other hand, is really only for adults and is not only striking because of its cube shape, but is also filled with 24 schnapps and liqueurs.
Surprise boxes with muesli, soap or around 1000 euros
An Advent calendar from Verival is probably a better way to start the day: the Tyrolean manufacturer of organic muesli sells a box that contains a different breakfast every day. The Advent calendar is also available in vegan and gluten-free versions.
The Innsbruck-based company Walde, which produces soaps, offers nothing to eat but good scents with its Advent calendar.
Soap, alcohol, muesli, chocolate - how are you supposed to decide? If you are looking for an Advent calendar with different products, Kaufhaus der Berge is the right place for you. It sells products from the Alps from Tyrol, including scented candles, oils and natural cosmetics.
These Advent calendars are not necessarily cheap - they range from around 30 to 130 euros. But that's nothing compared to the Advent calendar that Swarovski is offering this year: the surprise box costs a whopping 1000 euros. For this you get 24 crystal figurines and pendants.
