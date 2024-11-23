Ländle public transport should be managed more centrally

Overlaps and duplications

The number of donors and stakeholders reflects the complexity of the system: the transport structure in Vorarlberg requires connections between bus services from the valleys, urban bus services and rail. The public transport services offered by the municipal associations and municipalities cannot be planned independently of each other; there are overlaps and duplications. A great deal of coordination and numerous interfaces are necessary, particularly between VVV GmbH and the municipalities. The Court of Audit also found that there was a lack of an overall view of the ordering and invoicing of transport services. Accordingly, the Court of Audit recommended that tasks be performed centrally by VVV Gmb