Tank not authorized
Police stop tanker with corrosive liquid
On the A 2 near Edelschrott, police officers pulled a Polish tanker loaded with 24 tons of corrosive liquid out of traffic. However, the tank was not suitable for the contents it was carrying.
A few days ago, police officers from the provincial transport department's dangerous goods division inspected a Polish tanker carrying 24 tons of a corrosive liquid (chlorite solution). The corrosive substance was to be transported from Italy to Poland. The tank used was not suitable for the contents being transported and was therefore not approved.
The police officers prohibited the onward journey on the spot for safety reasons and informed the responsible Voitsberg district authority. They ordered the temporary prohibition of transportation. This meant that the tanker could no longer be used until the defects had been rectified.
Tank had to be refilled
The Polish freight forwarder was unable to organize a suitable tank for the transport for several days. The authorities then ordered that the entire contents of the tanker had to be decanted into suitable containers in a complex process.
This was carried out at the premises of a Styrian company in order to prevent any danger to people or the environment. Only when everything complied with the regulations was the transport allowed to continue after a week's standstill and a security deposit. The driver and the Polish haulage company were reported to the Voitsberg district authority.
