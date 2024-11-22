Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Orbit raised

ISS space station had to avoid space debris

Nachrichten
22.11.2024 15:49

The International Space Station (ISS) was recently maneuvered into a higher orbit once again in order to avoid a collision with space debris. The evasive maneuver was carried out with the help of the propulsion system of a "Progress" capsule docked to the ISS, NASA announced.

0 Kommentare

"The engines of 'Progress 89' (a Russian supply capsule) were fired for five minutes and 31 seconds at 2:09 p.m. CST today to raise the orbit of the ISS and create additional distance from a piece of space debris that came from a defective satellite that broke apart in 2015," according to a statement published on the website of the US space agency NASA on Tuesday. 

According to the agency, the pre-determined debris avoidance maneuver (PDAM for short) was carried out in coordination with NASA, its Russian counterpart Roskosmos and the other partners of the ISS space station.

Increasingly frequent avoidance maneuvers necessary
Without the manoeuvre, experts estimate that the piece of space debris would have come within about two and a half miles (the equivalent of four kilometers) of the ISS. Such evasive maneuvers are not uncommon: a NASA analysis from December 2022 reported that the ISS has performed evasive maneuvers no fewer than 32 times since 1999.

This number has increased since then - in March 2023, for example, the ISS dodged space debris twice in one week - and the number will continue to rise as low Earth orbit becomes increasingly cluttered with satellites and debris, such as disused rocket stages.

Scrapis making space travel increasingly dangerous
Debris from disused satellites and the remains of old rockets are making space travel increasingly dangerous, especially near the earth. Even small, sharp-edged fragments can tear threatening holes in spaceships or destroy probes. Without countermeasures, experts fear that thousands of fragments could make space flights almost impossible at some point.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Wilhelm Eder
Wilhelm Eder
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf