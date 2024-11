Martin Rummel: Cello concert with companions

"As a child, I was 'diagnosed' with absolute deafness and then - because a wind instrument would not have been possible due to my severe hay fever - my parents advised me to consider playing a string instrument," explains Martin Rummel, Rector of Bruckner University in Linz. And so began his career as a cellist, which took him to many concert halls years later. He played at the Brucknerhaus for the first time 35 years ago.