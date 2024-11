Max Verstappen dissatisfied: “Driving like on ice”

"Don't have the fastest car"

At the beginning of November, Verstappen was able to win a world championship match ball in Brazil. Nonetheless, the 27-year-old is adamant: "We haven't had the right speed on a dry track in recent races. It's not as if all the problems have been solved just because we won a race in the rain in Brazil. That has given me a good starting position in the championship, but we don't have the fastest car."