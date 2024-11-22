Husband caught perpetrator
Handbag with over 10,000 euros stolen from car
This crime must have gone badly wrong: a woman's handbag was stolen from an unlocked car in Fügen in the Tyrolean Zillertal on Thursday. Her husband was able to catch a suspect shortly afterwards. Two suspects were provisionally arrested.
Shortly after 12.30 pm, a Tyrolean woman was just about to pick up her child from elementary school in Fügen. A 30-year-old Bosnian and a local woman (29) shamelessly took advantage of this moment. They grabbed the handbag from the unlocked car and made off.
Husband caught after pursuit
When the injured party returned to the vehicle with the child, she immediately realized that the handbag had disappeared. "She informed her husband about the theft and was able to describe a suspicious person she had previously seen in the area of the crime scene," said the police. The husband immediately went in search of the suspect and was able to find him. He informed the police and confronted the suspect until the officers arrived.
More than 10,000 euros in his pocket
"As the impaired suspects probably handed over the handbag, but not the cash in the amount of a low five-digit euro sum and the credit card, they were provisionally arrested, whereupon the cash was found with the suspect and the credit card with the suspect," said the executive.
Man was reported at large
During the subsequent interrogation, the Bosnian confessed to having committed the crime and returned the handbag, the cash and the credit card to the victim. The man was released. According to the police, the suspicious Austrian woman could not yet be questioned about the incident due to her impairment.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
