Oops! Harry again without Meghan at an event
Just a few days ago, Duchess Meghan celebrated with another man, and apparently the Sussexes prefer to go their separate ways during Advent too. At least that's what the invitation that has just been sent out on behalf of Prince Harry reveals.
Prince Harry is planning a Christmas event for December 10 in his role as global ambassador for the charity Scotty's Little Soldiers, which supports the grieving children of military personnel. The invitation has now gone out via press release - and revealed something surprising.
Harry at charity event - without Meghan
As the foundation itself wrote, Harry wanted to "call as many of our members as possible at the event to wish them all a Merry Christmas". Harry knows "that the Christmas period can be difficult for our members and wants them to know that he is thinking of them".
However, it seems unlikely that Harry will be supported by his wife, Duchess Meghan, in this dear project.
As the announcement goes on to say, the families will have the unique "chance to get to know the Duke much better and find out what Christmas is like for a prince". However, Meghan is not mentioned at all in this invitation.
Increasingly traveling solo
In recent months, joint appearances by Harry and Meghan have become rarer. The two have appeared much more often solo at events and functions. Take Meghan, for example, who attended a party hosted by styling expert Kadi Lee with friends at the end of last week.
Harry, on the other hand, caused a laugh with a clip in which he got his "tattoo" in honor of the new edition of the Invictus Games.
No marriage crisis
However, fans need not worry about the Sussexes' marriage. Because Harry and Meghan, who have settled in well in Montecito, California, with their children Archie (5) and Lilibet (3) after the "Megxit", are rumored to want to strengthen their own brand with their solo appearances.
