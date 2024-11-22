Vorteilswelt
The rumor mill is churning

Crisis at KTM: Will Mateschitz now be the savior?

Nachrichten
22.11.2024 09:33

Job cuts, production stoppage, liquidity requirements, restructuring - these buzzwords are currently inextricably linked with motorcycle manufacturer KTM, which is in crisis. Pierer Mobility AG is working under high pressure to set up financing. One name comes up again and again: Mark Mateschitz.

0 Kommentare

Since Mark Mateschitz founded a company with Stefan Pierer and will in turn contribute this to the newly founded Robau consortium in order to acquire a stake in Rosenbauer together with two companies of Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich in the first step and to take over the majority of the fire equipment supplier in the second step, it is clear that the Red Bull heir's heart is also in industry.

By investing in the company in Leonding (Upper Austria), the aim is to secure jobs in Austria - a very strong signal in times of increasing emigration from the Alpine republic and Europe, because it is becoming less and less competitive due to increased wage and production costs.

Mark Mateschitz joins forces with Stefan Pierer and two companies from Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich to acquire a stake in Rosenbauer. (Bild: Krone KREATIV/Rosenbauer International, IV OÖ/Pelzl, APA-PictureDesk, Horst Einöder)
Mark Mateschitz joins forces with Stefan Pierer and two companies from Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich to acquire a stake in Rosenbauer.
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Rosenbauer International, IV OÖ/Pelzl, APA-PictureDesk, Horst Einöder)

Mateschitz is now also being traded as a hot stock in Pierer Mobility AG, with the "Salzburger Nachrichten" reporting concrete indications. The motorcycle manufacturer from Mattighofen (Upper Austria), specifically KTM AG, is in financial difficulties and has an urgent need for liquidity amounting to a three-digit million sum. Negotiations with financial creditors and potential investors are in full swing.

Zitat Icon

The negotiations and deliberations are at an early stage. It is therefore not yet possible to make any concrete statements about the outcome of the negotiations, the conditions and the scope of additional financing.

Die Pierer Mobility AG über die Gespräche zur notwendig gewordenen Überbrückungsfinanzierung

Time pressure is high
It remains to be seen what the final solution will look like and whether Mateschitz will actually play a role. But the time pressure is great. And the connection between KTM and Red Bull was not only ignited by the plans at Rosenbauer - for many years, the Red Bull logo has been an integral part of KTM bikes when they are used in races.

300 workers have to go
At the same time, measures have already been taken with regard to personnel: 300 workers in production will have to go, and cuts are also being made in administration. Motorcycle assembly will be completely shut down in January and February, during which time all employees will take a pay cut and will earn the same as if they were working a 30-hour week.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Barbara Kneidinger
Barbara Kneidinger
