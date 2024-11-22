Witnesses wanted
Pedestrian hit on safety path: Driver fled
A 23-year-old man was reportedly hit by a car on a safety path on the B138 in Wels at 5.20 a.m., causing him to fall. The driver is said to have stopped first, then removed the license plates and drove off. He is said to have told the victim that he did not have a driver's license. The police are now asking for information.
At 5.20 a.m. on Friday morning, a 23-year-old man from Wels intended to cross the safety lane on the B138 in Wels, which is located immediately after the junction with Wiesenstraße, in an easterly direction. A few meters after the traffic island in the middle of the B138, a car reportedly hit him from the right, causing him to fall.
Driver stopped his car
After the collision, the driver of the car stopped a few meters away. The driver remained at the scene when the 23-year-old called the ambulance himself. However, the driver then changed his mind, removed the license plates from the vehicle and drove off in a northerly direction.
According to his own statements, the driver told the victim that he did not have a driver's license.
Description of the offender:
About 20 to 30 years old, spoke broken German. He was driving a blue Audi, most likely an A4 or A8.
Witnesses wanted
According to the victim, there may also have been a witness to the traffic accident, but he left the scene of the accident without giving any details after/while he called the ambulance. The 23-year-old was injured to an indeterminate degree.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.