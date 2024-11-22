WC and parking spaces
New parking garage: Two birds with one stone?
WC facilities and parking spaces: There are too few of both in the Wörthersee municipality of Velden, a parking garage could be the solution ...
It's no secret that the municipalities have massive financial problems. "In times like these - when every penny has to be turned over - it is difficult to implement such a large construction project," says Velden's mayor Ferdinand Vouk. Nevertheless, a solution must be found for the municipality's parking and toilet problems - there are too few of both.
Searching for a solution
In the past, the times for paid parking spaces have even been extended. Now there will probably be no getting around thinking about completely new ways, and a year-round parking fee is being discussed. A traffic flow analysis is to help find a solution - the result: traffic is heaviest coming from the west side, with drivers searching for a parking space all the way through the town to the east and then back again.
Two birds with one stone
Of course, this also increases congestion in the town. One idea that is now being considered: A parking garage could be built at the Marietta parking lot, and the urgently needed toilet facilities could also find a place here. "Then we'd be able to catch people looking for a parking space right here," says Vouk. In any case, the land belongs to the municipality ...
