Police extremely expensive
Charles’ magnificent coronation cost a whole 86 million euros
For the coronation of King Charles III (76) last year, British taxpayers had to "shell out" quite a bit. The cost of security for the royals accounted for a considerable proportion of this.
"The coronation was an historic act of state that brought together millions of people across the country, the territories and the Commonwealth," said a statement from the Ministry. Every effort was made to keep costs as low as possible in line with the rules on the use of taxpayers' money.
Nevertheless, the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla (77) on May 6 last year was celebrated with great pomp. This included a procession in a gilded carriage from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey and back. Thousands of soldiers were involved and tens of thousands of onlookers lined the streets.
The ceremony ultimately cost 72 million pounds (around 86 million euros), according to figures from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport in London. The police operation alone cost an impressive 21.7 million pounds.
Queen Elizabeth's state funeral was significantly more expensive
The coronation celebrations were nevertheless significantly smaller than those of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953. Even compared to Elizabeth's state funeral in September 2022, they almost seem like a bargain. The multi-day funeral service cost around 162 million pounds (almost 195 million euros today).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.