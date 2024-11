Second best tourism year in the federal state of Salzburg

In the tourist summer, which the industry counts from May to October, the majority of guests once again came from Germany this year (44 percent), while the second largest group of Salzburg vacationers were Austrians (23 percent). Most overnight stays were recorded in Pinzgau (5.8 million), followed by Pongau (3.9 million) and the city of Salzburg (just under 1.9 million). Once again this year, most guests booked in the months of July and August; a new monthly record was set in October with over 1.4 million overnight stays. The distribution between winter and summer is now almost balanced in the province of Salzburg: The 14.2 million overnight stays in summer accounted for just under 48 percent of the annual result.