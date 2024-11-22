Vorteilswelt
Series of events

Außervillgraten brings the university back to the village

Nachrichten
22.11.2024 18:00

For the 23rd time, Außervillgraten will be transformed into a regional meeting place for knowledge and research. This year's "Uni im Dorf" is once again a free series of events with in-depth insights.

Numerous lectures and discussions await visitors to the "Uni im Dorf" in Außervillgraten once again this year. The population's continued interest in scientific topics is likely to be more popular than ever. In recent years in particular, there have been a number of cuts and changes in society.

All lectures are held in simple language and are easy for the audience to understand. All program items are free of charge and no registration is necessary.

This will be discussed this year. "The coronavirus crisis has cut deep into our society and is still having an impact today," say the organizers. This has consequences for the economy and affects everyone. Over two days, lectures and discussions will explain the causes of change, the side effects and how everyone can contribute to a healthy society worth living in.

Panel discussions are part of the event. (Bild: Gemeinde Außervillgraten)
Panel discussions are part of the event.
In order to prepare topics accordingly, the municipality and the University of Innsbruck are focusing on a clear line: "All presentations will be held in simple language and will also be easy for the audience to understand. All program items are free of charge, no registration is necessary."

Stations for children will round off the program
The "Young University" is also important to the organizers. This is a comprehensive children's program in the elementary school. The aim is to give the youngest children an insight into research by means of stations.

The "Uni im Dorf" will take place on November 30 and December 1 at Haus Valgrata. All information and the program can be found here.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Martin Oberbichler
Martin Oberbichler
