“I always speculated that this was the new way”

From now on, Svancer wants to score points less with extraordinary jumps and more with established tricks in order to win over the judges. "I've always tried to bring in something new, with things that nobody has done before. I speculated that this could be the new way. The judges always said it was really cool, but unfortunately I still came fourth again. I don't want to do that again this season, so I'll save myself the trouble and do what I did three years ago," Svancer told APA.