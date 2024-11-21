Svancer chases podium
“I always speculated that this was the new way”
Matej Svancer from Salzburg has been shaking up the ski freestyle scene for several years with particularly innovative tricks. At the end of October, he won the World Cup opener in Big Air. For resounding success in both disciplines, however, the 20-year-old is putting the brakes on his creativity and relying on the tried and tested. Because Svancer wants to finally make it onto the podium in slopestyle as well. The first chance to do so will be this weekend in the Stubai Valley, weather permitting.
From now on, Svancer wants to score points less with extraordinary jumps and more with established tricks in order to win over the judges. "I've always tried to bring in something new, with things that nobody has done before. I speculated that this could be the new way. The judges always said it was really cool, but unfortunately I still came fourth again. I don't want to do that again this season, so I'll save myself the trouble and do what I did three years ago," Svancer told APA.
In slopestyle, he wants to focus more on tricks on the rails. "I would like to stand out there with new things. It seems to me that everyone is focusing on jumps. I put more emphasis on the rails," said Svancer. However, the course on the Stubai Glacier is "always a bit of a gamble due to the short distances between the obstacles. Anything can come out of it".
Weather could become a factor
The changeable weather conditions make things even more difficult. Qualifying on Thursday was canceled and postponed due to stormy gusts of wind. The weather forecast for Friday is unfavorable. Svancer and Co. are scheduled to compete in the final on Saturday. Svancer would prefer spring-like weather. "I like to ride in a sweater and T-shirt, I can't stand the jacket at all."
His best result on his home turf so far is a sixth place in 2022, which he hopes to top, but perfecting both disciplines is difficult. "Of course, the goal for everyone is to win. But they are two different pairs of shoes." He and his teammates around Lukas Müllauer have further chances of home success at the beginning of January at the new competition in Klagenfurt and then at Kreischberg in the Big Air. The World Championships will take place in March in Engadin, Switzerland.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
