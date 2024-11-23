Stress as a cause of illness
Constantly under stress: when body and mind suffer
Stress is a natural reaction, but it can cause damage if excessive. In addition to physical symptoms, the mind and psyche often suffer - often followed by sleep disorders that only make things worse. But what makes stress so dangerous and how can we regain inner peace?
In prehistoric times, stress was a crucial "tool" for reacting quickly in threatening situations. Today, however, it is not so much wild animals as the pressure to perform, lack of time and ever-increasing expectations that trigger this reaction. So stress in itself is not bad, but if the body is constantly on "alert", it creates a vicious circle of overload and health problems. Long-term stress can put a permanent strain on the body and can lead to serious physical and mental disorders.
The body works at its limit
The physical symptoms of stress are manifold: headaches, tension, stomach problems and cardiovascular complaints are just a few examples. Under stress, our body releases more cortisol and adrenaline - hormones that originally activate the fight-or-flight mode. Over a longer period of time, however, increased cortisol production can weaken the immune system, raise blood pressure and increase the body's tendency to inflammation. Those affected often feel exhausted and find it difficult to rest.
However, it is usually not just the body that is affected - the psyche also suffers from constant stress. People who feel under constant pressure often experience negative emotions such as anxiety, irritability or anger. After prolonged periods of stress, this can lead to so-called "exhaustion depression". Mental illnesses such as burnout syndrome are often the result. However, "minor" signs such as constant tension, a feeling of being overwhelmed and a lack of joie de vivre are also symptoms that can indicate excessive stress levels.
Sleep disorders as a "vicious circle"
Sleep disorders, which usually occur as a result of chronic stress, are also a major problem. Under stress, the body finds it difficult to fall into a deep, restful sleep. Instead, you toss and turn in bed at night, brooding over unresolved problems before falling into a light sleep, exhausted after all.
The consequence: the next day you are tired, less productive and more susceptible to stress. This creates a vicious circle from which many people find it difficult to escape. Constant sleep deprivation in turn increases the negative effects on the psyche and immune system and can increase the risk of depression and anxiety disorders.
Ways out of the stress trap
Reducing stress is easier said than done, but not impossible. A balanced diet, regular exercise and good time management help to reduce the effects of stress. Targeted relaxation techniques such as yoga, meditation or breathing exercises can also help to relax the body and lower cortisol levels. It is particularly important to develop an evening routine that prepares the body and mind for sleep if you have trouble sleeping. This includes relaxation exercises or reading a book instead of using your cell phone in bed.
Stress can rarely be completely avoided in everyday life, but you can learn to deal with it better. It is important to take the body's signals seriously and not only react when it is already too late. By consciously relaxing on a regular basis, we not only support our physical health, but also our mental strength - and this helps to prevent stress-related sleep disorders and mental strain in the long term.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
