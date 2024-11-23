Constantly under stress: when body and mind suffer

Ways out of the stress trap

Reducing stress is easier said than done, but not impossible. A balanced diet, regular exercise and good time management help to reduce the effects of stress. Targeted relaxation techniques such as yoga, meditation or breathing exercises can also help to relax the body and lower cortisol levels. It is particularly important to develop an evening routine that prepares the body and mind for sleep if you have trouble sleeping. This includes relaxation exercises or reading a book instead of using your cell phone in bed.