Dubious phone call
Kremlin calls off spokeswoman during statement
A dubious phone call during a press conference is causing a stir in Russia. The spokeswoman of the Moscow Foreign Ministry can be heard being whistled back on camera - it is about the possible use of an intercontinental ballistic missile in Ukraine.
Following reports of the use of a Russian intercontinental ballistic missile against Ukraine, the spokeswoman for the Moscow Foreign Ministry was ordered not to comment on the incident in the middle of a live press conference.
Male voice to be heard live
Maria Zakharova received a phone call during the briefing on Thursday in which a male voice asked her not to comment on the "ballistic missile" attack on the center of the Ukrainian city of Dnipro.
According to Kiev, an intercontinental ballistic missile had been used. "Masha," said the unknown male voice on the phone, using the diminutive of Zakharova's first name, Maria. The man went on to say that "we have no comment" on the attack on "Yuzhmash", which the West had begun to talk about. The press conference was broadcast live by the Foreign Ministry on the online platform YouTube.
Russians used intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time
According to the Ukrainian army, the city of Dnipro in the central east of the country was attacked by Russia with several different missiles on Thursday morning. This was the first time Russia had used an intercontinental ballistic missile since the start of its war of aggression in February 2022. According to Russian military bloggers, the target was the Ukrainian state-owned missile manufacturer Piwdenmash - also known as Yuzhmash.
Missile apparently not equipped with nuclear warhead
According to Ukrainian air force sources, the missile was "obviously" not equipped with a nuclear warhead. Like the Russian army, the Kremlin initially made no comment on the attack.
In a later statement to the Russian state news agency Tass, Zakharova said that the telephone conversation had served to clarify the question of whether the Foreign Ministry was responsible for this issue. She rejected an "intrigue".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
