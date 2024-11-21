Kremlin calls off spokeswoman during statement

Russians used intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time

According to the Ukrainian army, the city of Dnipro in the central east of the country was attacked by Russia with several different missiles on Thursday morning. This was the first time Russia had used an intercontinental ballistic missile since the start of its war of aggression in February 2022. According to Russian military bloggers, the target was the Ukrainian state-owned missile manufacturer Piwdenmash - also known as Yuzhmash.