“But I’ve been punished for it more than once”

"You can't imagine what kind of pain that is. I've had a lot of injuries before, but this was a whole new level. It was brutal. When you're lying there, every minute feels like an eternity," Nina Ortlieb said in the "Krone" interview just a few days after her fateful fall in St. Moritz (Sz), in which she broke her right tibia and fibula on December 8, 2023. This was followed by the 20th (!) operation in the Lech native's career, although there was never any question of quitting. "I simply enjoy the sport far too much for that. I have the feeling that I can achieve a lot more and I want to give it a try."