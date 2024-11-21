Negotiations stall: Civil servants take to the streets

It remains to be seen whether the change in the Ministry of Finance will bring more momentum. The previous head of department, Magnus Brunner (ÖVP), has been more concerned with his move to the EU Commission in recent weeks than with the salaries of civil servants. Now the new Finance Minister Gunter Mayr will take part in the next round of negotiations alongside Civil Service Minister Werner Kogler (Greens). There is still no date for this. This means that there will probably be no conclusion before the federal staff representation elections, which start on Wednesday.