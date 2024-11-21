Strike on the back burner
Negotiations stall: Civil servants take to the streets
Civil servants are fighting for a corresponding salary adjustment. As no agreement seems to have been reached so far, employees will be taking to the streets next Tuesday. This is more or less the second stage of the strike action called by the union following the departmental meetings already held. A strike is also on the agenda. The ÖGB has already given the go-ahead for this, so the civil servants could start at any time.
With the large-scale demonstration, the responsible trade unions GÖD (federal civil servants) and younion (state civil servants) want to send an "unmistakable signal to the employer", as stated in a press release today.
It had taken over a quarter of a year for the employer to be prepared for a first round of negotiations - and even after this, a zero wage round was not off the table. The trade unions, on the other hand, are demanding a sustainable strengthening and safeguarding of purchasing power for all employees in the public sector.
Tens of thousands of demonstrators are expected
The protest on the streets will start on Tuesday afternoon in Vienna's city center at the Outer Burgtor. There, the union chairmen Eckehard Quin (GÖD) and Christian Meidlinger (younion) will also inform the media about the protest. Several hundred employees are already on their way
The main rally will then take place on Ballhausplatz directly in front of the Federal Chancellery. The union is expecting a powerful signal. Officially, the expected number of participants has not yet been announced. But it would not be surprising if 30,000 civil servants or more joined the protests. The motivation of the workforce is currently considered to be high. It can be assumed that, as usual, many demonstrators will be seen in their professional uniforms, for example judges or firefighters in unusual roles.
The two unions have already proven their ability to mobilize during the last pay protests in 2013. A week before Christmas, 40,000 people turned up at a rally on Ballhausplatz.
Difficult budget situation
This year's negotiations are complex for various reasons. Above all, the budget situation is problematic, which has even led ACA President Margit Kraker to call for a zero wage round. The coalition negotiators did not agree with this, but there is a great need for savings. A moderate pay round would help. According to Agenda Austria calculations, every percentage point less would save 180 million.
It remains to be seen whether the change in the Ministry of Finance will bring more momentum. The previous head of department, Magnus Brunner (ÖVP), has been more concerned with his move to the EU Commission in recent weeks than with the salaries of civil servants. Now the new Finance Minister Gunter Mayr will take part in the next round of negotiations alongside Civil Service Minister Werner Kogler (Greens). There is still no date for this. This means that there will probably be no conclusion before the federal staff representation elections, which start on Wednesday.
