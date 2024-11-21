Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Profit doubles

Chip company Nvidia continues to benefit from the AI boom

Nachrichten
21.11.2024 09:16

The boom in artificial intelligence (AI) has given Nvidia another growth spurt. The largest provider of AI special processors announced a crazy 94 percent increase in turnover to 35.1 billion dollars (33.3 billion euros) for the past quarter. 

0 Kommentare

Profits more than doubled to 0.78 dollars per share - a total of 19.3 billion dollars. However, investors had hoped for an even better forecast for the current quarter. The share price fell by around two percent in an early reaction in US after-hours trading.

Key position in AI
Nvidia's chip systems are used around the world for training applications with artificial intelligence. Heavyweights such as Google and the Facebook group Meta fill entire data centers with them - but AI start-ups such as the ChatGPT inventor company OpenAI also rely on them. This key position means that Nvidia's business continues to grow.

Nvidia's revenue from data center technology shot up by 112 percent year-on-year to 30.8 billion dollars. This exceeded analysts' expectations. Nvidia plans to launch the first systems with the new "Blackwell" chip on the market in the current quarter. At the same time, the company admitted that demand for both "Blackwell" processors and the current generation called "Hopper" will exceed supply for several quarters to come.

Zitat Icon

The age of artificial intelligence is in full swing.

Nvidia-Chef Jensen Huang

"The age of artificial intelligence (AI) is in full swing," said Jensen Huang, CEO of the world's largest supplier of specialized processors for this technology, on Wednesday. The interest in the "Hopper" and "Blackwell" models is "incredible". AI is not only transforming the economy: "Countries have recognized the importance of developing a national AI infrastructure."

For the current quarter, Nvidia predicted a turnover of 37.5 billion dollars - with the caveat that it could be two percent higher or lower. This was roughly in line with market expectations.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf