Austro basketball player joins former Eurocup winners

The acid test awaits

Now "Big Luka" is expected to help at both ends of the pitch. The 25-year-old, who was never really happy in Italy, is looking forward to the new task, knowing full well that it will not be an easy one. If Brajkovic makes his debut on matchday eight in the Basketbol Super Ligi (BSL), which is to be expected, a very important game is coming up. Darüssafaka will host Merkezefendi Denizli's team, who are level on points.