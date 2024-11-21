Toto Wolff angry: “Then the fun stops”

"Trying to hurt me"

The sting is still deep for Wolff, he and Horner will probably no longer be best friends. "I don't think you can rely on what he says. I think a lot of it was out of disrespect for her achievements as a racing driver and as a contribution to change. It was also an attempt to hurt me by disrespecting my wife and belittling the painful path she has taken to achieve what she has achieved in and out of the car," said Wolff.