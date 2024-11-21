Flood discovery
Who was the owner of the money floating in the water?
Following a tip-off from a witness, Wels firefighters fished out whole bundles of banknotes from the flooded Wimpassing leisure complex. Investigations by the police and public prosecutor's office into who might have owned them were unsuccessful for the time being. However, the bills found were not real bills, but "prop money".
It was an image that is usually only seen in films, and it happened on 15 September - during the record-breaking rainfall caused by the Mediterranean low Anett: on that day, lots of banknotes were suddenly floating in the water on the flooded grounds of the Wimpassing leisure facility in Wels.
Several boat crews
Fortunately, a passer-by who had noticed this raised the alarm - he immediately informed the police. However, police officers arriving on the scene were unable to safely collect the floating cash themselves and therefore had to call in several fire department units with boats.
Initial reconnaissance flights with a drone confirmed the information provided by the witness. At first, however, it remained completely unclear what assets were actually floating around there.
Hunting with fishing nets
The Zillen crews meticulously searched the flooded area and managed to fish numerous bills - some of which were bundled together - out of the water with the help of fishing nets and hand them over to the police.
Trained officers took a closer look at the wet finds on the shore. Unfortunately, it turned out that there was no treasure to be found. Instead, suspicions that it could be so-called "prop money" were confirmed.
25,480 euros
In total, there were 29 500-euro bills (purple), 31 200-euro bills (yellow), 40 100-euro bills (green) and 39 20-euro bills (blue). Where they came from, who they belonged to and what was intended with them was quite a puzzle for the investigators.
"At first glance, the bills looked like real money, but the words 'Prop copy' were printed on the side in small letters," explains Silke Enzlmüller, spokeswoman for the public prosecutor's office in Wels.
Juicy threat of punishment
This type of "prop money" can be ordered on the internet, but may not be put into circulation under the pretense that it is genuine money. This could result in up to five years imprisonment. However, the owner has not been traced. Enzlmüller: "Due to a lack of further leads, the investigation has been discontinued for the time being."
