Thomas Steu is looking forward to returning to Lillehammer

A good place for Steu

Thomas Steu from Bludenz was also part of the team back then. The 29-year-old is now looking forward to returning to Lillehammer, even though his partner Wolfgang Kindl's preparations were not ideal due to mononucleosis. "We started our preparations late, deliberately dosed the program and were still able to achieve what we set out to do," explains Steu, "I personally feel very comfortable on the track in Lillehammer - the more ice there is, the more difficult it is to ski."